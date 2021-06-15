Minister for humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, has distributed tablets and engagement letters to 250 National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) independent monitors in Bauchi State.

Farouk said the devices are equipped with an application that will be used to report the activities of the trained monitors in the state.

The minister who said all the devices for the monitoring programmes were locally made in Nigeria, including the monitoring application, said the exercise will enable the ministry to detect areas where there are challenges and provide greater visibility of activities happening in the field.

“Essentially, it will help us deliver on our mandate and contribute to Mr President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Each independent monitor is expected to cover a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme.

“They will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, and they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend,” she said.

In her remarks, the senior special adviser to Bauchi State governor on Social Investment Programme, Hajiya Amina Katagum commended the minister for the initiative and promised that the state government will continue to provide conducive environment for the success of the interventions.