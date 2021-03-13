BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

The minister of disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday flagged off a special cash grant for rural women in Yobe State.

According to her, the purpose of flagging off the federal government’s cash grant for rural women, which is a significant social protection programme of President Buhari’s government, is aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable groups out of poverty.

She disclosed this during the launching of the programme in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, saying government has paid more attention to protecting and promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015.

Sadiya lamented the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion and protectionof the most vulnerable segments of our society.

The NSIP, made up of CCT, N-Power, GEEP, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, YESSO and CSDP is one the largest social protection programmes in Africa.

“ I have personally witnessed the life-changing experiences of people below the poverty line and those that are vulnerable to shocks that have now made a positive turn around after benefiting from the programmes,” she added