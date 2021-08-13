Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Yobe State and the minister of water resources, Engr Sulaiman Adamu, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fund the expansion and repair of Gombe Regional Water Supply Project.

The MoU is aimed at actualising the rehabilitation, upgrading and expansion of the 50MLD Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme in line with Governor Yahaya’s commitment to improving water supply facilities/ infrastructure to meet emerging Water demand in Gombe State.

At the event, Governor Yahaya said in spite of the challenges associated with the prevailing time, his administration was able to put the Dadinkowa Regional Water Scheme into productive use for the benefit of people of the state.

The governor said through synergy with Federal Ministry of Water Resources, the Gombe Regional Water Scheme was expanded to benefit both Gombe Metropolis and environs, describing the commitment displayed by the minister towards the full utilisation of the scheme as commendable.

“Dadinkowa to Gombe is about 15 kilometres and the project was done for the cost of about N10 billion then with the support of Federal Ministry of Water Resources and since that time, it has never tasted failure.

“Yes, challenges may contribute to its operating sluggishly but with the effort we are putting in, we are maximising its use to the extent that today, on the average, we are supplying the metropolis with not less than 40 million litres of water.”

Yahaya observed that influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) into the state from contiguous states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, due to insurgency, presupposes the need for expansion of the scheme to meet with the ever-growing demand for water to the people.

He thanked the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for championing various projects aimed at improving safe drinking to Nigerians, assuring the minister that his administration would continue to work in partnership with the ministry in order to enhance provision of water to people of the state.

In his response, Adamu said in meeting with challenges of water supply to Nigerians, the federal government adopted numerous strategies to improve service delivery in the sector.

One of such strategies, the minister explained, was to foster improved partnership of implementation with states in line with the National Water and Sanitation policy that has been in place since the year 2000 and reinforced by the national water policy that was approved under the present administration in 2016.