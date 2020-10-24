The director-general of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA), Mr Clement Nze, said the Federal Government has provided a lot of relief to cushion the effects of flooding in the affected states.

Nze told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja, the relief followed the setting up of a Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation (PCFRR) by the Federal Government, where so many corporate bodies, philanthropists, banks and some Nigerians have contributed resources such that states that are badly affected by the floods do not have to bear the burden alone.

According to him, the committee is a collaborative partnership between the federal and state governments for immediate intervention on flood prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

Nze said the committee has erected several hostels across the states to serve as temporary relief apartments for affected victims.

“The state governments should key into this initiative and provide alternatives and facilities because you can’t just ask someone to move out when there are no alternatives.

“During the peak period of the rainy season, the states should relocate people, provide them with food and clothing for about three months before the rising water will recede to enable them return to their homes,” he said.

He pointed out the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Gender Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruk, has been going round the affected states.

“She was in Lokoja last week, and was also in Jigawa and Kebbi where the damage was much, all these are to make sure that life is made easy for those who are in the affected areas.