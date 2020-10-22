The federal government has approved a bill to establish a Council for Traditional, Alternative and Complementary Medicine Practice in Nigeria.

Minister of Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie disclosed this to State House correspondents after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari

at the presidential Villa. According to him, the bill seeks to institutionalise traditional medicine in Nigeria.

He said, “The Ministry of Health presented a memo today, which I presented, and it’s on a bill to establish a Council for Traditional, Alternative and Complementary Medicine Practice in Nigeria and this is a memo that seeks to take traditional and complementary medicine out of obscurity and give it a profile to institutionalise it, as

has been done in other countries, particularly China and India.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has renewed the call for home- grown solutions to all these public health diseases and to find the value in our traditional medicines and this is an opportunity with which traditional medicine’s practice can, not only upscale, but also regulated because there are also areas of malpractice that should be checked.”

He further explained that

the bill will also provide for the possibility of trainings, setting up institutions and also being able to research further, working with the Institute of Pharmaceutical Research of Nigeria to actually dig out the values that are in our traditional medicines, where they can be used and be used for research.

“There’s also conversation about protecting the intellectual property rights of who know these medicines.

BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH