The federal government has said it would soon conclude the building of beneficial ownership register, an initiative that will ensure public access to information about who really own companies in Nigeria.

The federal government which said it intends to end the criminal abuse of companies, said one of the effective ways to share and access high-quality information about who own and control the companies in Nigeria is to have a public register termed ‘beneficial ownership’.

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha made the disclosure yesterday at the media presentation on Nigeria’s road to beneficial ownership transparency in Abuja.

Mustapha said: “Our promise is to ensure commitment to implementing progressive ideas that will ensure sustainable transparency and national development. With the law backing us and our hands on the plough, we commit to finishing this register by the end of the year.”

Head of governance at the British High Commission in Nigeria, Sam Waldock, agreed that secret ownership of companies can breed corruption.

“Company ownership can be like a spider’s web enabling corrupt individuals to hide stolen public assets. That is why having open and accessible beneficial ownership is vital,” he said.

Waldock noted that the United Kingdom had spent £50 million on building accountability in Nigeria in the last five years. He, therefore, urged the federal government to go beyond the national action plan and institutionalise open government partnership (OGP).

“The UK has provided over £50 million to support democratic accountability and open societies in Nigeria over the past five years.

“Nigeria should be extremely proud of publishing the first public beneficial ownership register. This is an excellent step. It sends a clear message that Nigeria is serious about tackling this issue,” Waldock said.

LEADERSHIP reports that while company owners benefit from the successes of the organisations they own, they often evade detection when those same organisations they own are investigated for corruption or illicit dealings.

The government believes that implementing beneficial ownership transparency would give a comprehensive overview of the companies operating in the economy and who own them.

“It is the key piece of information in investigations that follow corrupt or criminal activities and illicit money,” non-state actors OGP co-chair, Dr Tayo Aduloju, said.

According to Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) resource centre, Nigeria loses $15 billion to $18 billion to illicit financial flow annually, much of it through money laundering and abuse of businesses.

On its part, World Bank said, until recently, Nigeria had not displayed strong performance in Open Budget Index.

World Bank country director, Shubham Chaudhuri, said for Nigeria to succeed in its public transparency drive, it must be noted that greater public sector transparency and accountability contribute towards building trust among citizens, investors, creditors, and within the tiers of government.

Chaudhuri, who was represented by Bayo Awosemusi at the event, said the register will improve existing services, and provide open data to government agencies, partners, civil society, media, and the public. Every registered company will be able to file their returns online.

“This will greatly contribute to the transparency and efficiency of public procurement through the disclosure of beneficial ownership information. Implemented effectively, streamlined data and information will help government officials, entrepreneurs, civil society, academics, and law enforcement to more easily achieve their different goals,” he stated.

Speaking at the event that was held to mark the beginning of the global Open Government Week, minister of state, budget and national planning, Clem Agba, said the event presented Nigeria with an opportunity to take stock of its progress, learn lessons, lay out the road ahead and re-commit itself to the work ahead.

Agba said the event was part of government’s efforts to keep all stakeholders abreast of the open register of beneficial owners of companies’ process, ensure that their input is captured in a way that the register is developed to work for everyone.

Minister of industry, trade and investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo said when the register is completed, it will help in government decision making, especially around awards of contract, permits and licences.

“It will help decision makers quickly determine who benefits from the operations and profits of the company so as to avoid conflict of interest or manipulation,” he said.