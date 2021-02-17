By Tunde Oguntola

The federal government is set to partner Nairaxi on providing a digital solution to Nigeria’s transportation and logistics problems as part of efforts to promote the development of home-grown technologies.

The director-general of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Danazumi Mohammed Ibrahim, stated this during a meeting with the top management of Nairaxi yesterday in Abuja.

Ibrahim also said that Nairaxi is well known for its digital solution strides and that such partnership would fast-track development in the Nigerian business ecosystem.

According to Ibrahim, the partnership is in line with the Federal Government’s policy on local content which stands to create jobs for a large percentage of the nation’s teeming youths.

He said, “NOTAP was primarily established to regulate the inflow of foreign technology through the registration of technology transfer agreement and at the same time, promote the development of indigenous technologies.

“As an indigenous company with a unique concept with a broad spectrum of digital businesses, Nairaxi will provide job opportunities for our teeming youths with robust business ideas that will fast-track development in the Nigerian business ecosystem.

“So, in line with Mr. President’s local content policy and with an articulated and concise business strategy of the Company, Nairaxi will be supported by NOTAP within the confines of the Act establishing it.

“We will promote the usage of Nairaxi’s mobile app but the company must first demonstrate readiness and capacity to carry out the jobs to which they claim they can offer to build public confidence.”

He further stated that NOTAP has been assisting Nigerian inventors and innovators in patenting their inventions as a way of encouraging inventiveness in the country. He, therefore, asked the company to ensure that its app was protected to avoid stealing.

While also speaking at the meeting, Nairaxi’s CEO, Mr. Kingsley Eze, said that information and digital technology had turned the world into a global village. And for Nigeria not to be left behind in the technology ecosystem, his company introduced the first on-demand mobility, electronic commerce and logistics outfit.

“The app is developed to solve transportation and logistics problems not only in Nigeria but even outside the country as they are striving to make the company a Nigerian export,” he said.

Eze revealed that the transport section of the company had kicked off, stressing that ROI in the company is up to 50 percent after a few months as he urged private investors to also partner with the company to actualise its dreams.