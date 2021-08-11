Minister of state for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that the federal government is working with the national assembly to ensure inclusion of women’s economic development and financial inclusion in the ongoing constitutional review in Nigeria.

This, he said, would strengthen and empower the 49.32 per cent of critical Nigeria’s population and entrust inclusive development of the country.

Keyamo disclosed this at the 2021 training of women cooperatives from the Nigeria for Women Project states, in Abuja.

The workshop, which was in collaboration with the Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), and the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), under the Partnership for Advancing Women’s Economic Development in Nigeria, was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The minister also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his interventions through the economic inclusion policies that have strengthen women and their interest

He urged the participants to commit totally to be able to develop action and plans to enable them advocate for women’s economic empowerment.