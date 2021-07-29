Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is working in collaboration with the Federal Government and all security agencies to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

Fayemi who is the chairman of the forum also assured that an end was in sight for the insecurity being experienced in the country, especially kidnapping of students in some states.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti when he received the executive members of Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU), the National Female Students’ Association of Nigeria as well as students’ union leaders of higher institutions in the state.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment at ensuring that anybody found culpable in criminal tendencies are brought to book, adding that no room would be allowed for impunity of any kind in the country.

He warned the students and youths to shun all forms of criminal tendencies, adding that it was heartbreaking to find students arrested for kidnapping fellow students in order to get ransom.

The Governor disclosed that the NGF under his watch had visited some of the northern states of Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna where female students have been abducted and met with the governors to look at how the forum can assist security institutions there to retrieve abducted students.

“It is a time all of us are concerned about the issue of insecurity and I must thank you for going beyond your immediate issue as students to raise the question that is agitating the minds of all Nigerians, security, particularly security of our girl child.