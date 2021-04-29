BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH |

The federal government has approved a new policy to tackle the worsening rate of poverty in the country.

Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this to State House correspondents after the virtual federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

According to him, the federal government was not unaware of the poverty level but was doing something about it.

He said it was in that light that FEC approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy policy.

Adesina said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to chair steering committee of the new policy to provide overall guidance for implementation.

He said council also approved the strategy’s incorporation into the medium term national development plan 2021-2025 and agenda 2050 and directed the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami to prepare a bill for submission to National Assembly to make the implementation of the strategy sustainable.

According to him ”The presidential economic advisory council had some weeks back submitted the national poverty reduction with growth strategy to the federal executive council, and it was widely debated today, and eventually passed as a conclusion.

“And these are some of the things, the federal executive council noted, the worsening poverty situation in the country and the efforts of the federal government to redress that situation.

“It’s not as if government is not aware that there is poverty in the land but things are been done. One of it is this national poverty reduction with growth strategy that was presented today.

“The council also noted that the President applied to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, actually, by June 12 this year, that promise will be two years old It was noted that it is work in progress, and it is work that will get done.

“The council noted that the President has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the chairman presidential economic advisory council on the need to come up with a sustainable Poverty Reduction Strategy. And that strategy is what is already codified in this volume and it was widely discussed and passed.

“The council noted the contributions of stakeholders, comments and observations made by FEC members on this volume and the presentation of the NPRGS has been duly incorporated into the strategy.

“They also noted the final articulation of a two volume, national poverty reduction with growth strategy, and its major pillars.

“The strategy is encapsulated in these two volumes, which you may need to get familiar with the contents of the strategy. A national steering committee, chaired by the Vice President is to provide overall guidance for the implementation of this strategy in these two volumes.

“The council approved the implementation of the national poverty reduction withdrawal strategy. It approved the incorporation of the strategy into the medium term national development plan 2021 to 2025 and agenda 2050 and directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to prepare a bill for submission to the National Assembly to make the implementation of the national Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy sustainable.

“So that’s one of the major highlights of the meeting today. National poverty reduction with growth strategy,” he said.