BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

In a move to actualise its policy of mass housing, the Federal Government has partnered with private developers for the delivery affordable housing for Nigerians.

Making the disclosure to journalists in Abuja on Friday, an official of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), FCT chapter, Dr Gbadewole Amos, said the required counterpart funding has been provided by the Federal Government for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Amos, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Crown Allied Global Realty and Homes, said Nigerians will begin to see results of such partnership across the country from 2022.

Accordimg to him, REDAN is working with many other agencies in Nigeria to ensure that the Real Estate industry is well regulated in the country to enable Nigerians get quality and affordable housing units in all parts of the country.

“All our activities in the Association is tailored towards ensuring that our clients are in the center of attraction and that they have value for their money.

“We provide affordable housing in various parts of Nigeria and the unique part of our business is that, we have various facilities that are designed to meet your needs and requirements.

”Our payment process is not a back breaking one as we have options where you can pay as low as 50% in the first installment and you are allowed to spread the remaining over the space of six months to one year

Explaining the activities of the FCT chapter of REDAN, Amos said the membership of the Association offers members alot of benefits.

“No developer in Nigeria can secure loan from any Federal Mortgage Bank in Nigeria without being a member of the Association.

“The Association over the years has proven effective in dealing with illegal developers who are out there to create insanity in the industry.

“REDAN is working with many other agencies in Nigeria to ensure that the Real Estate industry is well regulated in Nigeria.

“All our activities in the Association is tailored towards ensuring that our clients are put in the center of attraction and that they have value for their money,” Amos said.