Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone has accused the federal government of precipitating another round of industrial crisis in the university system by the non-deployment of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), non-release of outstanding EAA and revitalization funds, amongst others.

The zone, comprising Federal University of Lafia, Federal University of Technology Minna, Nasarawa State University, keffi, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, and the University of Abuja said it could no longer guarantee industrial harmony in public universities due to the ongoing attitude of government to the MoAs and MoUs.

Zonal coordinator of the union, Dr. Salahu Mohammed Lawal, who disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, urged Nigerians and parents with children in public universities to hold the government responsible for the consequences that might arise from the non-implementation of the MoA.

Recall that our union signed a MoA with the government leading to the suspension of the 2020 strike action in February 2021 but almost nine months on, the ASUU is again calling on the Government to honour its promises to the Nigerian people on the immediate deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

According to him, the government, as it has always done, again reneged on its promises to the union and the nation, thereby could lead to another industrial strike action in the universities.

The union therefore, demanded, “The implementation of all out outstanding provisions in the 7th February, 2021 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action, the immediate deployment of ASUU’s innovation of a more robust system of human resource management and compensation, called UTAS, immediate payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to our members.”