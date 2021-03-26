By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |



With the release of about N288 billion out of the N500B appropriated for COVID-19 intervention programmes under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) at least 2.1 million jobs have been saved, including new ones created, while over 4000km of federal and rural roads are at least 30% completed since the commencement of the ESP months ago.

These were some of the highlights emerging from yesterday’s meeting of the Economic Sustainability Committee presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

While noting the considerable progress recorded, Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, affirmed the President’s resolve to always look out for the Nigerian people, and urged members of the committee “to bear in mind that the vast majority of our people are not allowed to suffer.”

Ministers and heads of agencies executing the Buhari administration’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) reported significant improvement in the implementation of the plan, as the federal government ramps up funding for projects across sectors to impact more Nigerians. Already more than 50% of the appropriated sum for the ESP has been released.

Under the Survival Fund scheme specifically, 1.3 million jobs have been saved, and another 774,000 jobs created from the Public Works Programme. This is apart from the total 26,021 jobs created from construction and rehabilitation works.

Other highlights include the release of 100% (i.e. N5bn) appropriation for the COVID-19 Aviation intervention; 50% funding (N26bn) for the Public Works scheme hiring 774,000 persons across the country, among others.

Commenting on the reports presented by ESC members at the meeting, Prof. Osinbajo said “I think that it will be fair to say that on account of the very good work that you all have done, we were able to get out of recession much faster than anyone would have imagined, although only marginally.”