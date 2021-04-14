BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, |



The federal government has said its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) initiative will boost the country’s economy and create jobs for teeming youths.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this in Gombe State, while launching the 27th edition of the National MSMEs Clinic.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo said the MSMEs initiative of the federal government was aimed at boosting the economy of the country as well as creating jobs for Nigerian youths.

He said the programme was an initiative of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to support small businesses across the country, under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), to help young businesses and the vulnerable.

He said, “The programme has benefited Gombe state, with over 9,085 employees from close to 2,000 MSMEs in the education sector alone benefiting from the scheme. Another 10,000 artisans and transporters in the state have also benefited, while 6,000 new businesses had been registered free of charge with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

BoI state manager in Gombe Office, James Barde, noted that over 30, 000 MSMEs in the State got payment support from the bank to help them remain in business despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Ambassador Mariam Yelwaji Katagum, described the MSMEs sector as the engine of growth of any economy, contributing to development, job creation and export capacity.

Also speaking, Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said the MSMEs initiative would help small and medium scale businesses in areas of improving access to finance and business registrations.

He disclosed that access to the market; skills acquisition and compliance with regulatory requirements were also included in the initiative.