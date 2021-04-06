By Our Correspondent

The federal government has said it would do everything to tap into the potential of potato production, especially the Orange Flesh Sweet Potato.

Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mrs Karima Babangida, stated this at the potato value chain stakeholders meeting on adoption and utilisation of orange fleshed sweet potato (OFSP) held in Osogbo, Osun State.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development quotes Mrs Babangida as saying that the ministry was firmly committed to supporting the agricultural drive of the present administration.

According to her, “It is imperative to reiterate the stern resolve of the federal government to ensuring that the country does not experience any food shortage crises this year and beyond arising from the fall-out of COVID 19 pandemic on the nation’s economic activities especially among the smallholders farmers, processors and other Value Chain Actors.

“It has come to the knowledge of the ministry, the immense wealth and health benefits in potato production, especially Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) and as such the ministry is willing to explore these opportunities within the Value Chain in furtherance to achieving food nutrition and security for our beloved country.”

She said the primary objective of convening the stakeholder workshop is to create a forum for the stakeholders/major actors in the Potato Value Chain to chart a way forward for the realisation of the fullest potential locked up in potato production, processing/utilisation and marketing.

“Several challenges have been identified in the Potato Value Chain; right from the seed system protocols to the marketing of the produce. The challenges are quite enormous, but however, not one that is insurmountable. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to achieving this feat. There is no formal seed system for Potato, and it’s been a major drawback in the development of the Value Chain in the country,” she said.

“I want to use this medium to urge the various Research Institutes, Agencies and Development partners with mandates on the Potato to work assiduously in creating solutions to the numerous challenges besetting the Value Chain, as well as new technologies and innovations to further improve production.”

Earlier in his welcome address the Osun State director, of Federal Ministry Of Agriculture and Rural Development, Engr Atoyebi Sunday, said aside the wealth potential of processing OFSP into various confectioneries such as Chin-chin, juice, biscuits, cake, flour, bread among others, “its health benefits cannot be over emphasised as it is known to have enough nutritional values to supply the vitamin A requirement for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years, support pregnant and lactating mothers and also help boost the immune system of the elderly.”