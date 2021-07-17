Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said if President Muhammadu Buhari can approve N6.25 billion for ranching of cattle in his home state of Kastina, N100 billion should also be approved for Benue State which is the food basket of the nation and has been battling with the issue of farmers/ herders’ crisis.

The governor, who spoke at the Makurdi Airport after returning from a private visit to Akwa-Ibom State, said he read with shock a statement credited to the president that he had approved the said amount for ranching in his home state.

“I need apology from the federal government for castigating me for nothing. I was called names when I started the issue of ranching in 2017. Many things were said about me that I hate the president and his tribal people, but for me I was looking at ranching as the best global practice.”

across the world as well as the health of the cattle rearers and their families and the cattle itself”

“How can Nigeria in the 21st century still be talking about grazing reserves and cattle routes of the 1950s when the country’s population was less than 40 million and today the population is over 200 million and the land is still what it was, and the president was busy instructing the Attorney general of the federation to relocate people that have encroached on grazing routes and reserves and when I say there is none of such in Benue by enacting the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017, I became an enemy of the FG.”

ADVERTISEMENT