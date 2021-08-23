Federal government has joined the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) and other stakeholders to chat the way forward for Nigeria’s Foreign Policy engagements in the contemporary times.

This was the crux SIRA’s Annual Lecture 2021 with the theme “Continuity and Change in Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Muhammadu Buhari” held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja at the weekend.

The guest speaker at the occasion, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, who is the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, said under the President, the country’s engagements in diplomacy have yielded much fruits with the appointments as well as the election of many Nigerians in global and continental bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Gambari also noted that contrary to some insinuations the federal government is yet to make definite pronouncement on the fate of Boko Haram members that have surrendered.

Nigerians have demanded that the terrorists should be punished for the crimes they committed against the Nigerian citizens rather than being allegedly pardoned. But the minister assuaged the feelings of those kicking against reported amnesty for the ‘repentant’ terrorists.

Onyeama said, “The mechanisms we are adopting is local and we are looking at experience from other countries in taking a definitive decision on what to do. I guess we would also look at individual case. We can’t just have a blanket decision. There are so many aspects to that but the government is yet to take a definite decision on that. I think very soon, we would have a definite position.”

He said the diplomatic engagements of Nigeria under President Buhari have led to the repatriation of Nigeria’s stolen assets back to the country and also boosted the war against corruption in the country.

President Of SIRA, Comrade Owei Lakemfa, in his opening address extolled Gambari for his giant strides in Nigeria’s foreign policy engagements as well as his efforts in bringing peace to the world as United Nations envoy in conflict territories like Darfur and Myanmar.