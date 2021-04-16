ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Director-general, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Dr Dikko Umaru Radda has said President Muhammadu Buhar released the sum of N75 billion to cushion the hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic last year.

He made the disclosure yesterday while flagging off the Gwagware Fundation’s donation of food items to some orphans and vulnerable households across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State. He said no government in the history of Nigeria has ever provided interventional packages for the ordinary people than the present administration.

He thanked the president for his reappointment as DG of SMEDAN, saying it would make him to do more in the agency. While commenting on the Gwagware Foundation’s contributions, the DG said they have a responsibility as citizens of the country to make life better for the people.