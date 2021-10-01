The Federal Government has tasked development institutes under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to find solutions to the socio-economic problems of the country through the application of appropriate science and engineering technology.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha gave this charge while inaugurating the Technical Boards of Directors of nine development institutes under NASENI in Abuja yesterday. He said this has become necessary considering the capabilities and commitment of the agency to the progress of the nation’s development and sustainable growth through its diversified interventions across the many sectors of the country.

Represented by Permanent Secretary General Services, Office of the SGF, Maurice Nnamdi, Mustapha said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of these Committees for the deployment and application of appropriate science and engineering technology because it is the obvious solution to the myriad of socio- economic problems in Nigeria.

“There is the need to bring your years of dedication and truly valuable contributions to our institutions and professional bodies in which you will serve”, he told the members, even as he expressed confidence in the ability of the board to lead the way to new grounds for the nation in a professional manner.

In his remarks, Executive Vice- Chairman/CEO of NASENI Prof. Muhammed Haruna lauded President Buhari for demonstrating the political will to enable NASENI to pursue its mandate through strategic policy objectives, institutional structures, funding and financial implementations.

“This is therefore a challenge to the Nigerian Scientific and Engineering Professionals to use knowledge and technical innovations for economic transformation. This is also an opportunity to demonstrate local innovation and capacity,” the NASENI boss said.

He added that “To eradicate poverty and make the desired impact on national economic and social development, NASENI is empowered to enter into research and production, partnership with any company or individual, establish in-house pilot production units and plants to demonstrate the commercial viability of research results and prototypes.”

The Technical Boards that were inaugurated yesterday include; Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI) Enugu; Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI) Minna; Electronic Equipment

Development Institute (ELDI) Awka; Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute(HEDI) Kano and Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI) Akure.

Others are; National Engineering Design and Development Institute (NEDDI) Nnewi; Power Equipment and Electrical Machinery Development Institute (PEEMADI) Okene; Prototype Engineering Development Institute (PEDI) Illesha and Advanced Manufacturing Development Institute (AMTDI) Jalingo.

Giving the acceptance speech on behalf of all the appointees, Chairman of SEDI, Minna, Engr Kashim Abdul Ali said “Our presence here is indicative of our acceptance to serve as the critical mass for the

oversight of the drivers of these broad areas, to ensure they deliver on their thematic mandates.”