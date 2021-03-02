By Adegwu John, Abuja

As the newly appointed Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi assumed office, federal government has charged the corps to immediately develop a robust scheme for school protection across the country in order to ensure the safety of children everywhere especially within the school environs from the incessant attacks by kidnappers and armed men.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola gave the charge yesterday in Abuja when he decorated Ahmed Abubakar Audi who took over from Hillary Madu as the new Commandant- General of NSCDC.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s director of press, Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola said children are specially protected social category who are innocent at the same time vulnerable to external circumstances as to their own wiles.

The minister who expressed sadness over the incessant spate of violations and kidnappings in schools, urged NSCDC to work in synergy with other security agencies with a view to immediately restore peace and security in the country particularly within schools environment.

Aregbeslola further charged the leadership of the corps to develop a robust scheme that would not only check the menace in schools, but also to ensure the protection of critical national assets, such as pipelines, electricity pylons, stations and cables, telecommunication mast, cables and installations.

During his inauguration at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Audi said his leadership would focus on deployment of modern security techniques aimed to reduce incidences of crime within shortest time.

Audi added that the Agro Rangers Unit of the corps would be fortified with adequate training aimed to protect farmers against criminal elements in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of ensuring food security for the nation.

“We must explore our full potentials as a paramilitary agency of government and uphold the core values of NSCDC by displaying professionalism and uncommon passion for the security of lives and infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country with property of Nigerians including the protection of critical national assets which are frequently vandalized by unpatriotic elements.

“I shall maintain a high ethical standard to bring about transformational leadership which will rid the corps of impunity, ensure discipline and regimentation, transparent and judicious of funds, accountability and probity in the management of men and resources in line with global best practices,” he said.