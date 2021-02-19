By Blessing Bature, Abuja

The federal government has vowed to prosecute anyone found perpetrating any form of corruption in the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The NSIP was created by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2016 with the target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years through a number of social interventions including the job creation programme – N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who stated this in Enugu, disclosed that the ministry was partnering with the anti-graft agencies to ensure that the implementation of the social investment programmes was not marred by corruption.

Farouq, represented by a deputy director in the ministry, Mr Charles Anaelo, said it was expedient to thoroughly monitor the programme at the grassroots given its scope of about 13 million beneficiaries across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

No fewer than 5000 independent monitors were flagged off by the minister for effective monitoring a few days ago.

