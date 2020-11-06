By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The federal government on Wednesday said that it would soon commence oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva stated this while briefing journalists shortly after a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff , Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai at the headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

Sylvia explained that the relative peace in Borno State and the Lake Chad area informed the decision for the exploration and drilling activities.

He said, “We are here to thank the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army for the great job they continue to perform in the Northeast. We believe that without their gallant activities here, we

in Abuja would not be living safely. Having thanked the Army, we also wanted to start exploration and drilling activities here because we believe that there is relative peace in the area.

”As you may well know, we have found oil in Gombe State and we believe that there is a lot of oil to be found in the Lake Chad Basin. we have seen a lot of prospects in the Chad Basin and we want to commence

exploration and drilling activities and that is why we are collaborating with the Nigerian Army to ensure that security is

provided for activities to commence very soon.”

The minister, however, commended the sacrifice and gallantry of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast.

He also sought the collaboration of the Chief of Army Staff in providing enough security to secure the installations and workers on the field.

Sylva was accompanied on the visit by Group Managing Director of NNPC, Alhaji Mele Kyari, Group General Manager

Frontier Exploration Services Mohammed Ali among other officers.

LEADERSHIP recalls that suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists in July 2017 ambushed a team of oil exploration workers and security operatives in Borno Yesu, a village in Magumeri local government area of Borno state.

The oil workers and security operatives were returning back to Maiduguri from Lakechad when they ran into their attackers. Several lives were lost in the attack while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The attack put a hold to the oil exploration activities in the Lakechad before this present move to commence the exploration which might not be unconnected to the improved security situation in the Lakechad through the gallantry efforts of the Nigerian military. End