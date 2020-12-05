The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) is championing advocacy for the operationalization of a Secured Agricultural Commodity Transport and Storage Corridor (SATS-C) which is expected to combat post-harvest losses, create jobs and boost the contribution of the agriculture to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

NIRSAL’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed made the disclosure yesterday at a breakfast meeting hosted by the ministry of industry, trade and investment in Abuja on Thursday.

Abdulhameed told journalists at the on the sideline of the meeting that the ministry of industry, trade and investment’s commitment to SATS-C gives him hope, as he believes that a fully operational SATS-C policy could directly lead to a five per cent increase in agriculture contribution to the nation’s GDP by halving annual post-harvest losses of $12bn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further benefits, he noted, lie in slashing food prices, creation of 125,600 direct and indirect jobs, and the increased possibility of adhering to standards for improved access to export, industrial and consumer markets.

SATS-C is currently a policy document being prepared for executive consideration by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment who are at the stakeholders identification and engagement stage.

Advertisements

Earlier, Dr Doyin Salami in a presentation on ‘Improving Route to Market Structure for Agricultural Produce’ said critical steps have to be taken to address some of the challenges facing the agricultural value chain.