By INNOCENT ODOH, ABUJA

The Federal Government has made arrangements to receive 802 Nigerian returnees from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, said this in a statement yesterday, stressing that the 802 Nigerian nationals returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport today January 28 and tomorrow, January 29.

The 802 Nigerians are part of those said to be having issues of illegality in the oil-rich country, which has threatened to rid their country of illegal migrants.

Aduda noted that the returnees will be conveyed via two Saudi Arabian Airlines. The first batch will arrive today January 28 at 11:50hrs, while the second will arrive tomorrow January 29, at 10:35hrs.

“The returnees will be received on arrival by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant MDAs. They will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of fourteen (14) days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. Thereafter, the Ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations,” the statement said.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced an induction course for Career and Non- Career Ambassadors-Designate and their spouses between February 8th- 10th, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Aduda, who said this in a statement, stressed that the induction is to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective missions and countries of accreditation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 12 announced the posting of 95 Career and Non-career Ambassadors. 43 of the Ambassadors-Designate are career ambassadors, while 52 are non-career ambassadors.

The statement said “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the induction course for Career and Non- Career Ambassadors-Designate and their spouses, has been scheduled for 8th – 10th February, 2021.

“Following the approval of the posting of Career and Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry has designed an induction course tailored to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective Missions and countries of accreditation.

“The aim of the programme is to acquaint the Ambassadors-Designate with the proper understanding of their roles and duties in the implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy agenda, in line with the priorities of the Federal Government, as well as promote and protect the national interests of Nigeria.

“The induction course is preparatory to the final departure to their various Missions, subject to the receipt of Agrément from the prospective host countries.”