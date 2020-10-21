Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the federal government would review the format of the National Identification Card in order to remove expiry date on it for Nigerians.

Pantami disclosed this during his official facility tour visit to the Office of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) headquarters, yesterday in Abuja.

He said, “It doesn’t make sense our digital ID have that expiry date on it. Because that expiry date is only for the bank component of it, not the card, but putting expiring date will make the entire card invalid not necessarily that bank aspect of the card for cashing money as the case may be.

“We need to review ID to made it open so that only that component will expire and we shall not be using the expiring date to avoid making the card invalid.

“I have earlier directed the DG of NIMC that the process must be started as soon as possible so that the card should not have any expiring date, even if it requires taking out that bank component from it, it is better because our priority is the number written on the ID card not the banking aspect on it.”

The minister also reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the staff to ensure that Nigeria has adequate data.

In his address, the director general/CEO of (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz, said, “NIMC management and staff are highly dedicated and committed to the ID project of Nigeria.

“They have put in a lot of efforts and sacrifices over the years to deliver the Identity vision even in the midst of the numerous challenges; and are willing to work even harder to meet and surpass the recent performance targets given to us by the Honorable Minister on enrollment.

With your support and guidance, we can accelerate the delivery of a robust, inclusive and strong national identity system for Nigeria.”

NIMC boss further noted that the commission has offices in the 37 states of the federation including FCT and 774 local government areas, adding that the staff is in all locations providing identity services to the general public.