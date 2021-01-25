By Ejike Ejike, Abuja



The minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare had said the federal government will shut down any National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp where the state government does not comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking at the Presidential Task force national briefing on COVID-19, the minister said from what they have gathered from the current Corps members, where over 700 tested positive for COVID-19, it has become necessary that all safety protocols be adhered to any orientation camp that is noting obeying the protocol will simply be closed as the NYSC can not afford to risk the lives and health of the Corps members.

He also said the corps members, who may be affected if the camps are shut, will be reposted to the adjoining state.

Recall that 731 members of Batch B Corps members tested positive for COVID-19.