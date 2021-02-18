By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has organised a one day training for independent monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in Yobe state.

The Minister of the Ministry Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said a total of 124 independent monitors will be trained on how to oversee various interventions of the federal government at the community levels.

Farouq represented by a Director from the ministry Hauwa Gadzama stated that the National Social Investment Programme created by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift citizens out of poverty was transferred to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in 2019 for proper coordination hence the need for monitors for success.

“Today we are training Independent Monitors that will monitor the programme at the community level.

“The Independent monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households, and market clusters with focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved,” the minister said.

Farouq who stated that the training will acquaint them with the schedule of duties also stated that the ministry will ensure regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the community assigned.

“You will be closely supervised by officials of the ministry and your activities will also be monitored by the ministry and other stakeholders at the state level,” she said.

The state NSIP Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Yusufari while speaking said in Yobe state, the programme has impacted positively in creating a source of livelihood to many unemployed graduates among other benefiting people.

Yusufari said the programme including NPOWER, national Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer programme among other federal interventions have impacted positively in the lives of the people in Yobe state.