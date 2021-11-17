The federal government has launched a portal for the sale of houses completed under its National Housing Programme.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, made the disclosure at the unveiling ceremony of the portal held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that the portal was opened in all the 34 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, adding that “We urge government at all levels as well as Nigerians to use this opportunity and apply for the houses”.

According to the minister, “We just converged to introduce the portal for the public to be able to come and apply for the National Housing Programme online with the website:https://NHP.worksandhousing.gov.ng.

“This is will help to implement the economic purpose and blueprint because by the time we are done with this idea, the country will not have problem with the recession and that objective will be fulfilled.

“We have five phases of these projects.

phase 1, and phase 2. We will soon be done with phase 3, and I emphasise that this will be the only solution to market these houses.

“We have different types of contractors. First, medium size which is the businesses owned by Nigerians and there will also be international businesses that will involve Nigerians abroad.

“So, this will give them the opportunity not only to contribute to the sustainable development of the country, but also to their staff”.

Fashola commended the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN), for being at the forefront of the cooperative housing initiative at the federal level.

The minister further stated that the houses will be available in different forms for those who want to pay through mortgage and some through loan, pointing out that in fact, there are so many ways to purchase the houses