Proprietor of the Mark Mentors Basketball Club of Abuja, Igoche Mark, has showered praises on Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers for their patriotism and exploits at the recently concluded 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, in Benguela, Angola.

He paid tribute to Captain Ike Diogu, who marked his return to the team to lead D’Tigers to top finish in Group A of the Qualifiers in Benguela.

After a disappointing start which saw Nigeria lose their opener game 71-79 to Cape Verde; Nigeria from an eight-point half time deficit to edge Mali 72-70 in their second match, and turned their fortunes around by blowing away Uganda 95-69 to finish top of Group A.

Mark who is seeking a seat in the in-coming board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) as a representative of the North Central, also commended the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, for not allow the infighting in the NBBF to do more harm to basketball in the country.

“I want to say a big congratulation to the D’Tigers of Nigeria for the wonderful performance in Angola. The first World Cup qualifiers, in which they came out top of their group.”



“I also want to thank and appreciate the minister of youth and sports development, Honourable Sunday Dare, who without his efforts and support this feat wouldn’t have been possible. The preparation was very short due to the crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation where some few individuals were trying to incite FIBA ban on Nigeria. Despite all the hurdles we still come out top of the group, this tells me something that we are born champions and with right support and preparation we can achieve much more,” Mark stated.



The team led by Coach Julius Nwosu and Coach Ogor Odaudu of Rivers Hoopers, arrived in Angola without three players on the 12-man roster, and tongues wagged after the team lost its opening match to Cape Verde.

ADVERTISEMENT



In the absence of the NBBF Board, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare gave Secretary General of the Federation his full backing to assemble the team that went to Angola, and Igoche who has an eye on the NBBF Presidency, described the Sports Minister intervention as timely and crucial.



The 2023 FIBA World Cup holds in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines; from August 25th to September 10th, 2023; and in addition to the qualification window in Benguela, there are four other windows lined up between Nov 2021 – February 2023.