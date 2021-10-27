Fidelity Bank Plc has restated its commitment to stable leadership and strong corporate governance as a key strategy to ensure customers’ and investors’ satisfaction.

This was made known by the managing director/chief executive officer of the bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, at the send-off and welcome party organised to honour both the outgoing and incoming directors respectively.

According to the bank, the event, with the theme ‘Beyond Limits’, is yet another demonstration of its increasing profile as it continues to set the pace in the Nigerian banking industry.

Speaking, Onyeali-Ikpe expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing directors, especially, the erstwhile MD/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo and former chairman, Ernest Ebi, for creating a strong track record that the new administration is building on.

“We would not be where we are today as an institution without the hard work and guidance of our outgoing board members. We are grateful for this as well as their continued support even after exiting the board,” she said.

Speaking further, she noted that within the last one year, Fidelity has grown stronger as a bank and thoroughly served its stakeholders adequately due to the strong leadership structure.

“At the beginning of the year, we announced our seven key imperatives that will guide our strategy to be a tier one Bank by 2025 and we are glad to announce that we are well on track.

recently, we concluded a highly successful Eurobond offering, raising $400 Million from the international capital markets through a five-Year tenor Eurobond, with a 7.765 per cent coupon,” she pointed out.

Well attended by several dignitaries including chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; GMD, United Bank of Africa, Kennedy Uzoka; amongst others, the guests were hosted to a delightful and thoroughly entertaining evening.

Fidelity bank has continued to position itself as a forward-thinking institution in the industry. The bank has consistently and sustainably grown its business based on a careful well-thought-out strategy which has not only contributed to its bottom line but also guarantee the safety of stakeholders’ funds.