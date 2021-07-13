Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has declared that for Nigeria to fully benefit from Amaju Melvin Pinnick’s membership of FIFA Council, he would need to remain as the President of the Nigeria Football of Federation (NFF).

Egbe in a release made available to the media said it will not sound logical for Nigeria to have another person leading the country’s football body when the incumbent has risen to the pinnacle of football administration at the global level.

According to him, administering football and other sports is quite different from partisan politics where one takes a bow after two terms. “In international football, there is no provision that says that one must serve two terms and quit. In the case of Amaju, we must thank God that he has succeeded in finding his way into FIFA…to fully benefit from it, we need to make him remain at the Abuja Glass House of NFF. It would not be helpful to us as a country if we have a man in FIFA who is not in charge of our soccer federation,” Egbe said.

Egbe charged the nation’s football stakeholders to rally round Amaju and also give him another mandate to remain as NFF president after the expiration of his present tenure.

It would be noted that Amaju remains the only NFF president that has won a second term in office. Amaju had after being returned in the election held in Katsina said he would not want to contest again for the NFF presidency.