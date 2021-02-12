By Hussaini Hammangabdo |

A high court sitting in Yola and presided over by Justice Abdulazeez Waziri, has sentenced a final year student of Modibbo Adama University and five others to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The students, Munbe Bala of the Department of Mathematics and Education, Modibbo Adama University was found guilty in the same way as the former staff of Nigeria Communications Satellite (NiComSat), Abuja, Afu Stephen, as well as Peter Eli, Hassan Yusuf, Bobi Mabudi and Emmanuel Kenneth.

They were found guilty and convicted for mounting illegal road blocks and stealing passenger’s valuables.

Other charges involved conspiracy, said Waziri, adding that they deserved no less a punishment for their act.

In the course of the prosecution, which took nearly six years, the prosecutors called eight witnesses and tendered six documents to the court as exhibits to strengthen their case.

The prosecution told the court that the defendants had on 29th and 31st of August, 2015 mounted an illegal road block on a bridge along the grossly dilapidated Savannah Sugar Company section of the Lafia-Numan highway.

While armed with single-barrelled guns, locally made pistols, cutlasses and knives and wearing military jackets, they allegedly mounted the road block with drums and stones and robbed travellers of phones, money and other valuables.

They had confessed that they first blocked the road on the 29th August, 2015 when they stopped a Toyota starlet coming from Gombe State and robbed the occupants of six mobile phones, including a cash of N9,500.

They added that on the 31st August, 2015 at 10:00pm, they went back to the same spot, blocked the road again, and succeeded in scaring the drivers of three trucks conveying cement, banana and stock fish to abandon their vehicles and to flee upon seeing them.

They said they searched the abandoned vehicles and found N11,200 and four phones.

Furthermore, they confessed that on their way back home, they met with members of a vigilante group, who engaged them with fire and succeeded in making them run into a maize farm from where they were arrested.