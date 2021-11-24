Kwara State commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bosede Olaitan Buraimoh has commended the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for improving on its recreational activities.

The commissioner, while declaring open the Kwara State NUJ organized and Hon. Owolabi Olatunde AbdulRazaq sponsored inter-Chapel table tennis tournament said that the game will foster unity among members, and enhance their output while discharging their professional duties.

She commended the sponsor for his gesture, even as she congratulated the leadership of the NUJ for not only reporting sports, but also participating actively.

Bosede reaffirmed the determination of the state government to the encouragement of any programmes and policies aimed at promoting sports from the grassroots.

Earlier, the sponsor of the tournament, Hon. Owolabi said that he was elated and honoured by the gesture of NUJ for honouring him with this year’s annual competition, stressing that Kwara NUJ members are core professionals who are discharging their duties in line with the dictates of their ethics and guidelines.

Hon. Owolabi, who is representing Share/Oke-Ode Constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly promised not to relent in giving back to the society through his constituency programmes.

In his opening address, the Chairman of Kwara State Council of NUJ, Mal Ahmad Abdullateef, praised Owolabi for bankrolling this year’s edition, saying price money awaits winners at the end of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jide Allen of Radio Kwara has qualified for the final in the male category, after edging out Yusuf Adebisi of State Information in the first semi-final. Allen will play Dally Abdullahi of NOA Chapel, who edged Jimba Musa Babatunde in the second semi-final, in the final tomorrow by 4.00pm

In the female category, Itunu Olaosebikan of Radio Kwara beat the defending champion, Nusirat Popoola of Kwara TV in semi final to reach the final. Bamidele Yetunde of State Information also defeated Alao Adedoyin of Federal Information, to reach the final.