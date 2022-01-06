After much public outcry, the federal government last night, declared bandits in the North West and North Central parts of the country as terrorists.

In the Gazette, the federal government outlawed the activities of the bandits in the two regions and any other part of the country.

The federal government’s Gazette, released by the office of the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, warned members of the public not to participate in any activities of the group.

The Gazette is titled, ”Order Declaring The Activities Of Yan Bindiga Group, And Any Other Group In any Part Of Nigeria As Terrorism And Illegal, Proscribing Their Existence And Restraining Any Persons Or Group Of Persons From Participating In Any Manner Whatsoever In Any Form In The Activities Of Any Of The Group.”

It read, ”Notice is hereby given that by the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in suit No, FHC/ABJ/CS/1370/2021 dated 25th November, Proscription 2021 as per the schedule to this Notice, the Activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North Central Regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

”Consequently, the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of the activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be groups violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and liable to prosecution.

”This Notice shall be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Short Title. Order Notice, 2021.”

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in November 2021 ordered the proscription of the activities of the groups.

Specifically, the court, in a ruling held that the activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism

The ruling declaring bandits terrorists followed an ex parte motion the federal government filed through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The motion was moved by the director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mohammed Abubakar.