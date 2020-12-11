In other to mop up funds for developmental projects, the federal government has unfolded plans to take over unclaimed dividends and deposits domiciled in dormant accounts of banks.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, stated this at a one-day public hearing organised by the Joint Senate Committees on Finance, National Planning, Banking, Customs, Trade and Investment on the provisions in Finance Bill 2020.

Ahmed said that the federal government planed to borrow and manage the unclaimed dividends in the stock market.

ADVERTISEMENT

While responding to a question by the deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege on whether the government would also take over the deposits in the various dormant accounts in banks, the minister said: “The same provision that affects unclaimed dividends will also affect unclaimed deposit in the dormant accounts.

“On the issue of unclaimed dividends, what the government is proposing is in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

Advertisements

“Any fund that is lying fallow after a certain period of time cannot be taken over but such funds could be borrowed. The Unit Trust being proposed is a borrowing arrangement of the government.

“At the moment, the Debt Management Office issues securities to the Registrars in case owners of such unclaimed dividends come forward to claim their entitlements.

“The reason the Debt Management Office would be in charge of the unclaimed dividends and deposit in dormant accounts is because it has the mandate to manage debts on behalf of the government.

“That is why we recommend that the DMO as against to SEC, should manage the funds. “It is possible that a different arrangement is in place in other jurisdiction.

“I want to state that in the amended Companies and Allied Matters Act, there is a provision that had modified the section that mandates the Registrars to return unclaimed dividends after 12 years to the

companies that paid the dividends in the first instance.

“Rather than the companies to collect back the money and redistribute,

the government wanted to manage the funds,” she added.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon

Adeola, asked the minister what would happen if the DMO takes over the

management of the funds and the owners of the unclaimed dividends or

deposits in the dormant accounts show up.

Mrs Ahmed said the fund management trust fund that would be set up,

would give details of the procedure of how the funds would be

managed.

Adeola, however, said the committee would be interested in making sure

that the proposed amendments spell out the details clearly.

He said it would allay the fears of Nigerians that in accordance with

the Act, that once the owners of the unclaimed funds come forward with an application, the registrar would make a request to DMO based on the evidence provided by the unclaimed funds’ owners.

The minister agreed with Adeola, saying that his concern has been anticipated in the Act because only the registrar could ratify that the person that is making the claims is the rightful owner.