BY MARK ITSIBOR |

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has restated her ministry’s commitment to support the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development’s effort to end gender based violence against Women and Girls.

The minister made this known yesterday in Abuja at the national accountability Town Hall meeting to commemorate the 2020 16 days of activism to end Violence against Women and Girls with the theme “orange the world, fund, response, prevent and collect”.

The minister who lamented that the COVID -19 pandemic had heightened the gravity of violence and sexual abuse against women and girls, noted that a recent EU report shows that the 30 per cent of women aged 15 – 49 had experienced sexual abuse at one time or the other, while another report commissioned by the Ministry of Women affairs and the United Nations Population Commission in support of Norwegian government also showed that 28 per cent of Nigerian women between the age of 25-29 has experienced some form of violence at one time or the other.

Ahmed stated that in response to the rising cases of violence against women, President Buhari has inaugurated an Inter-ministerial committee on the eradication of sexual and gender based violence against women, adding that state governors had unanimously declared a State of Emergency on this.