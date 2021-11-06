Nigeria’s financial literacy technical committee has undertaken a sensitization campaign to women and youth in rural areas on the benefit of investing in Nigeria’s capital market.

The sensitization campaign was unveiled across five LGAs of Akko, Billiri, Dukku, Kaltungo and Yamaltu/Deba in Gombe State, during the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) ‘Digital Financial Inclusion Drive for Women and youth’ initiative.

The financial inclusion drive is an initiative of the CBN, the SEC and other stakeholders to improve access of unbanked Nigerians to financial products and services.

Speaking at Dukku town of Dukku Local Government Area Mr Tunde Isaac of SEC’s investment management department, said they joined the financial inclusion week campaign to sensitise women and youth on the importance of investing in the Nigerian capital market.

He stated that the proliferation of Ponzi schemes made it imperative for the SEC to educate the public, especially those in the rural areas on the dangers of patronising such scammers.

“Because of the presence of a lot of Ponzi schemes in the market, people will come to these people and deceive them to invest N10,000 and get N20,000 within a short period of time.

“As such, we need to enlighten them, so that they will not invest in such Ponzi schemes, thereby duped and lost their hard earn money,” Isaac said.

According to him, the easiest way to identify a Ponzi scheme is that most of them are not registered by the SEC, they also come with pretence that will entice other people to invest. After getting large amount of money from life savings of people, they will close shops and disappear.”

Isaac added that with small money people can invest in the capital market and get profit.

“With as a little as 5000 people can invest, one doesn’t have to be rich before he can invest. You can have mutual investment investments where multiple parties can gather together and invest in one of the capital markets funds. Like the money market fund, real market and Shari’a funds among others.”

On his part, Isiaku Adamu of SEC’s Market Development Department, said the commission is partnering with the CBN for the campaign, to ensure that women and the youths are financially literate.

According to him, there are huge benefit with enormous revenue in the capital market, which he said can start with small money depending on one’s capability.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of response from the women and youth, where a large number of people have approached them seeking for guidance on how to invest in the capital market.

Adamu explained that as regulators they sensitise them on how to approach the capital market, and provide them with information on operators that are duly recognized and registered by the SEC, to avoid investing into Ponzi schemes.

The programme is a part of the international financial inclusion week, which commenced on November 1, 2021 and held in Gombe State. The event adopted a four pronged approach, which include: Driving awareness on digital financial services/opportunities; deploying specific products to targeted clusters; Supporting the provision of enablers for Women and Youth to take up products and providing linkages to eligible female entrepreneurs to become merchants/agents of financial institutions.