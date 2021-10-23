President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday asked Nigerian universities to conduct researches targeted at discovering antidote to the ravaging COVID-19 disease.

Buhari gave the charge at the grand finale of the 36th convocation of the University of Ilorin in Kwara State.

He said that the nation’s universities have a role to play in the efforts at combating COVID-19 pandemic in the interest of the nation and humanity in general.

Represented by Prof Ignatius Onimawu of the National University Commission (NUC), Buhari who is the visitor to the university, said that the nation expects nothing less from the ivory towers.

“While I expect us to abide by all the protocols given out by health authorities on COVID-19, our universities have a role to play in the efforts at combating it in the interest of the nation and humanity. I expect our universities to conduct researches targeted at discovering an antidote to it. Universities are expected to focus their research attention in challenges facing our societies and find practical solutions within the context of national development.

“I, therefore, challenge the universities to give their best in the fight against this common and unrelenting enemy of humanity. I enjoin our researchers to collaborate among themselves amd look forward to bringing an effective solution to this medical challenge. The nation expects your university to play a leading role in the research efforts to develop COVID-19 antidote in Nigeria. The nation expects nothing less from the Nigerian university system,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appealing to the leadership and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions within and outside the university system to always give peace a chance, the president said that dialogue is always better than conflict.

Also speaking, the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Sulyman AbdulKareem, challenged the graduates to dare the odds by venturing into noble projects that could catapult them into prominence, adding that life is all about risk taking.

A total of 10,922 students graduated at the this year’s convocation, with 180 of them bagging first class degrees.