The Nigeria Police have commended the communities in the Bonny Kingdom for their exemplary Citizens-Police partnership for the purpose of security and peace.

Speaking in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba noted that the communities in the Bonny Kingdom have emplaced an exemplary model of partnership with the Nigeria Police to ensure the security of people and oil and gas installations on the island.

‘As a matter of fact, what we have in Bonny Island represents a typical example of what Citizen-Police partnership should be,’ he said.

Also speaking on the cordial relationship between Finima, one of 35 communities in the Bonny Kingdom, and the Nigeria Police, Wari-Alabo Inima Dickson-Brown, Chairman of the Finima Elders Council said the peace in the Finima was due largely to the community’s cordial relationship and partnership with security agencies in the Bonny Kingdom.

‘We enjoy peace because of our relationship with security agencies. We give useful information to the police that will help them in their investigation and also, if there are issues within the community, as leaders, we are able to work around it and create balance. We work with the police and other security agencies to resolve issues’, Brown said.

Finima people have a rich 720-year history of international trade in palm oil and ivory and other precious goods. Set on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the community is both a tourist destination and an international hub for trade in liquefied gas produced by the NLNG and other companies domiciled in the community.

Finima is one of the communities under the royal authority of His Majesty, King Edwards Pepple, the Amayanabo of Bonny Kingdom. While the King is the Paramount Ruler over the Kingdom, Finima, like other communities have a Chief.