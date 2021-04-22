BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

A raging inferno engulfed the chambers of the Katsina State House of Assembly in the early hours of yesterday.

It took the combined effort of officers of the state fire service and some security personnel around the area to put off the fire within a short period of time.

The root cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, but available information showed that the fire started on Tuesday night inside the chamber and was only discovered the following day when some persons came to sweep the place.

Addressing journalists, the deputy chief whip of the House, Salisu Hamza Rimaye, said the cause of the fire out-break was still unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We don’t know the real cause of the fire incident in our chamber, but our engineers would come to measure the extent of damages and the cause of the fire, and from there we will know what to do next.”

He further said the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari and some heads of security operatives in the state had come to sympathize with the House over the incident.

Rimaye also urged people of the state to always put off all their house electronics whenever they would be away from homes or offices in order to avoid any further fire outbreak in the state.