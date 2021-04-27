Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari has directed the State House of Assembly to operate from the main conference hall of the state’s Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) as a temporary abode.

He gave the directives when he received a committee set up by the State House of Assembly to investigate the recent fire incident that engulfed the chamber.

According to the governor, the measure was to sustain legislative activities pending the renovation of the legislative chambers gutted by fire.

While assuring a timely renovation of the Chamber, the governor also appreciated the involvement of professionals in the composition of the committee.

He called for timely submission of estimates on damages caused by the inferno for prompt action.

Earlier, the House Leader, who is also the member representing Rimi Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman Abukur told the governor that the visit was to brief him on the decision of the House to form a 14-member committee to investigate the causes of the fire incident and ascertain the extent of damages.

He further described the formation of the committee as fallout from an emergency meeting between some members of the house, the management staff and officials of the state’s fire service.

The committee has only two weeks to submit its report.