Men of the Kwara State Fire Service, on Monday, recovered a dead body from Asa River, along Emir’s Road, Ilorin, the state capital.

The hands of the deceased were tied, while his head was covered with wrappers, suggesting that he might have been murdered.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the corpse of the deceased was recovered at about 14:40hrs, following a distress call to the service’s office by one Mr. Olamilekan.

He added: “Our officers were able to remove the body from the river and later handed over to one Superintendent Ajape of Nigeria Police Force, Kwara State Command.

“The shocking aspect of the incident was that the casualty’s hands were tied together and his head too was covered with some tattered wrappers. Presently, no concrete evidence has been found as regard to the cause of this terrible incident.”

Adekunle quoted the State director of the Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, to have urged residents to be more vigilant in order to prevent occurrence of similar incident.