By Our Correspondent

MBA Trading and Capital Investment Limited, a forex training and capital investment company, has reiterated its commitment to pay back investors’ capital funds after it failed to meet up with the expected investment revenue base due to market volatility. Investors have been calling for payment of their capital fund across social media platforms and news platforms.

In a statement signed by company’s CEO, Maxwell Odum the firm assured investors that they will get the refund of their capital as the process has already commence while some have already received theirs.

“Following the challenges we are currently grappling with in our

business due to market volatility and other unfortunate developments,

which means we are unable to meet up with the expected outcomes, we

are strongly committed to ensuring that you do not at least lose your capital,” the statement said, adding, “We sold you an idea that we believed in and you have invested your funds into it because you

trusted us.

Where for one reason or the other things do not work out as expected in terms of your returns, the least you would expect is that your capital is safe.

“Our commitment is to pay back all capital funds. In fact, we have

commenced that process by paying out our clients on the N360, 000 category (which has the largest volume of persons).”

Commenting further on the issue with the Central Bank, it stated “On our part, we recognise the role of government’s intervention in moments of hazy optics.

While we are not perfect, we do not subscribe to criminality and will not convert this intervention to exploitation

of your patience to shy away from our responsibility. However, you will agree with us, in circumstances like this, we are expected to cooperate with the authorities until they lift this embargo and allow us to fulfill our commitments to you.