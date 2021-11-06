Biz Preparation Edge (BipEdge) has launched a dual fintech and edutech application that is designed to support people the needed critical transition from being an employee to becoming an employer of labour across Nigeria and African.

The app aims to move at least a million employees from paid employment to self-employed job across Africa and thereby creating more employment opportunities for Nigerians and Africans.

The company said with a growing increase in entrepreneurship, and considering that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been contributing about 48 per cent of the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for five years now, BipEdge will give the major boost in that area.

The MD/CEO of BipEdge, Mr. Timothy Ikhide said BipEdge has come to make transiting from paid to self-employment not only possible but easier. “We have found out that out three out of every five employees today are interested in leaving a paid employment but cannot except by force and we have developed a solution to give employees the power to choose to either leave or stay in paid employment.”

“We want to use this platform to create at least one million new employers of labour across Africa within 10 years which will create more employment for people”, thanks.

He said offers a successful transition into self-employment, access to savings for business start-up, training, direction, guidance and tools you need to make that successful transition safe and smooth.

Responding, co-founder, BipEdge, Mr. Ubong Ibanga, said BipEdge wants give people going into retirement, the opportunity to plan for a productive retirement life so that in one to three years before retirement, you already know you have something to fall to.

“This is an employee’s solution to getting liberation from its employer and what we are telling you is that there is an option there because I have been in paid employment before and I am not saying it is bad but at the point you need to begin to think that there is life after nine to five hours work. What we are doing is to create employment for Nigerians and Africans and you can get the app by downloading from app store.”