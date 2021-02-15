By OLUSHOLA BELLO |

LG Electronics has said it is committed to making its customers comfortable. The company said since staying at home has become the new normal, a year into the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic, having access to a dependable technology is important.

“The PuriCare Wearable Mask is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits”, said general manager Air Solutions Division at LG Electronics West Africa Mr Jung June Yoon. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

The company also said in a statement that, ‘‘Not many air purifiers provide 360-degree air purification, and LG’s PuriCare 360° air purifier does that and more, strategically designed close to the floor so that air from top to bottom is clean for all –adults and toddlers alike –to reap the benefits. This purifier uses a powerful filtration system and lets users know the level of their air quality via the easy user interface on top. ‘‘In need of a purifier as portable as the Wearable Air Purifier, LG has a model in every size one could possibly need. PuriCareMini Air Purifier weighs just 530 grams (1.17 lbs) so it can be taken anywhere –an office, café or car. Equipped with a total allergen removal filter, the device can handle particles as large as a human hair and as small as ultra-fine dust (PM 1.0).

This purification option utilizes a near silent twin tornado dual fan to dispense clean air much farther than you’d expect from such a compact device, and will do so for a solid 8 hours before needing a recharge. According to Mr. Hari Elluru, head of corporate marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, “LG is finding other creative ways to use ultraviolet-C rays to protect the public; LG’s latest autonomous CLOi robot employing ultraviolet-C light to bring peace of mind. LG CLOi UV-C robot was developed to clean high-traffic public areas and will be put to work in retail, corporate, educational and hospitality settings in the US early this year.

Free is another product that uses UVnano LED to keep customers healthier. These true wireless earbuds are the ultimate accessory for music lovers and conference callers with a case that clean the earbuds while they’re being charged”, he said.