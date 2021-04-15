BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

PurplePay, a digital payment solution provider, has introduced its mobile pay solution Application in boosting digital banking in the country.

The company, at its launching in Lagos at the weekend, said the digital payment platform offers and shapes consumers’ experiencing seamless transactions with the aim to change the way businesses, religious centres and NGOs send and receive funds.

The company said, “It is the pocket-friendly, convenient and safest way to send and receive money, pay bills and top-up airtime with ease anytime and from anywhere.

“Purplepay users get to enjoy physical dollar cards delivered to them that can be used for withdrawals, online payments, online subscriptions and so much more.

“PurplePay which is available on Android and iOS app stores has a QR code scanner that allows merchants to receive payments as well as a bulk payment feature allows users to make huge payments at once.”

Speaking to the press at the launching, the MD/CEO of PurplePay, Atuche Patrick, said the Nigerian market now has something to look forward to as this application applied to everyone.

According to him, this move is to aid the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless police adoption more than ever and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has made it imminent to help prevent transmission of the virus.

Speaking further on other unique features, Patrick explained that, the digital platform provides virtual accounts for its Nigerian users to send and receive money from any bank in Nigeria with their PurplePay Account number.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the digital platform will serve people from different social strata on the society, irrespective the nature of their businesses once cash transfers are involved.

“From the market women selling foodstuffs to inter and intra transport operators, restaurant owners, religious centres, corporate and small businesses have full access to PurplePay mobile payment platform,” he stressed.

Also, the head of business strategy of the company, Moromoke Olatunji said: “Purplepay is a financial service to bring simplicity and convivence to mobile banking.”

She noted that “the service is within Nigeria for now, targeted to all classes of people in the country, either working class or market people. But as we progress, we move to other country, this is the whole idea to get into other country around the globe.”