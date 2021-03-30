BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As part of effort to meet the domestic demand for high quality parboiled rice and attain self-sufficiency in rice production in the country, Al-Andalus rice has launched over N1 billion rice processing factory in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), targeting 1,000 tonnes per day.

Speaking with journalists at the grand opening of the rice mill on Saturday, CEO of the firm, Henry Chibuzo Ekwugha, said at the moment, the mill would process 150 metric tonnes per day.

He said that the rice mill would create employment opportunities for over 500 youths both directly and indirectly, while encouraging young Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunities available in the sector.

Expressing the firm’s commitment to achieving 1,000 metric tons daily in the coming years, Ekwugha said, “We decided to go into technology based production because a lot of people complain about Nigerian rice because of the milling processes.”

He, however, lamented the high cost of running the mill, describing it as a major challenge.

“We spend a minimum of N100,000 on diesel daily,” said Ekwugha, who attributed the high price of rice in the market to high cost of production.

Speaking on the challenges involved in sourcing paddy for milling, he said the firm will be setting up offices in about eight northern states where they will source paddy directly from farmers.