BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The founder and managing director, Ninu Intercontinental Investments Limited, Paula Seyi-Ogedengbe, has pledged the organisation’s readiness to provide unparalleled end-to-end customer support to clients who are seeking better access to the world for business expansion opportunities, wealth and estate management.

In a release to LEADERSHIP, Seyi-Ogedengbe said that “With the volatile nature of investments within the country, people are looking for profitable investment opportunities outside the country that yield guaranteed and profitable return on investment.

According to her, Dubai, UAE is one of such investment havens.

Property owners can apply for and obtain residency in the UAE which makes it easier for travels without the hassles of visa queues, interviews and delays. Being a legitimate resident in the UAE will entitle you to: open a bank account, access financial facilities, apply for a driving license and many more benefits.

She added, “It is a well-known fact that Dubai has become a major gateway to the whole world. Obtaining a residency by investing into the real estate market in Dubai is worth consideration, especially for every Nigerian.

“It all starts with choosing the right property and purchasing it. The residency permit is not just awarded upon the purchase of any type of property, there are specific criteria and requirements that have been set by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) that needs to be met in order to qualify the property to be legible for the residency program.”

She stated further: “We understand that finding the right home or homes to qualify for the application process requires careful consideration and we provide the hands-on support during this process. Furthermore, we provide power of attorney if required during the residency application process as it requires several application stages and steps.”

Seyi-Ogedengbe said: “We have partnered with Harbor real estate, an award winning agency that is the only gold rated brokerage three years in a row by the DLD. The collaboration is optimized for the successful completion of the residency application process especially for Nigerian clients.

“Types of property accepted when submitting the Property Investment Visa application include, apartments, serviced apartments, villas/townhouses, hotel apartments, hotel rooms and commercial properties such as offices and warehouses.”

Ninu Intercontinental Investments is headquartered and registered in the UK and has recently set up an office in Lekki to fully service their Nigerian client base and has provided a wide range of Nigerian HNWIs with citizenship and residency solutions.

The company provides unparalleled support to its client base.