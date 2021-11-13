Bold Soft Drink, a brand with four flavours of Ginger Orange, Tropical and Bitter Lemon Extra from the stable of the La Casera Company Plc, reinforced commitment towards supporting Nigerians through the sponsorship of the largest private inter – collegiate football competition; Higher Institution Football League (HiFL).

The quest to support the discovery of not only innovative soft drinks like Bold but also football talents among Nigerian youths was evident during the thrilling finals of the HiFL 2021 Season played at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex where University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID Desert Warriors) defeated Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAU Luminaries) by 1-0 to win this year’s competition in a very refreshing atmosphere powered by Bold Soft Drinks.

Rounding up the 2021 Season of the 2021 HiFL at the Elite Awards organised to reward deserving players and corporate bodies especially sponsors, managing director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke stated that Bold is delighted to be associated with HiFL because the project aligns with the company’s commitment towards contributing to youth development in Nigeria.

He further stated; “The vision of Bold as a youth-centric brand is to unleash the talent in young Nigerians. We can totally relate with Nigeria’s undaunting adventurous and fun-loving spirit. It is a great joy to be part of the HiFL. We understand that when we talk about the youth in Nigeria, we should identify them with positive things such as this project.”

Football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo presented the 2021 HiFL Highest Goal Scorer of the Season and HiFL player of the Season award to UNIMAID Desert Warriors, Sulieman Ali Selah.

Director, PACE Sports, Sola Fijabi emphasised that the partnership with Bold signalled the commencement of the greater expectations, excitements and immense value and opportunities the platform has provided for participants and corporate partners continued existence as front burner of youth engagements.