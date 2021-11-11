FrieslandCampina said it is strengthening local dairy production in Nigeria by building a mobile yoghurt plant.

The company said, this will enable them to process milk from local dairy farmers into long-life yoghurt drinks.

According to FrieslandCampina, the project is part of the Dairy Development Programme that supports local farmers to increase their milk production, improve the quality of the milk and offer them access to the market.

This contributes to stronger value chains, a stronger economy and good nutrition for the local population.

The corporate director, Dairy Development and Milk Streams at dairy company, Jeroen Elfers explained that, “with this mobile dairy plant we help thousands of local Nigerian farmers by ensuring the sales of their milk and, consequently, increase their income.

“We are also creating jobs and providing the population with nutritious and affordable dairy products. In this way, we are cooperating with the Nigerian government in providing food for the rapidly growing population.”

“With 200 million inhabitants, Nigeria is an important market to FrieslandCampina. Our company does not only export dairy products and semi-finished products from the Netherlands, but it also produces dairy products using milk coming from local dairy farmers in the country itself.”

The company noted that the new yoghurt plant will start with processing 1.8 million kilograms of milk and can annually produce more than 18 million pouches of drinking yoghurt.

“The processing capacity can rapidly be scaled up. We expect we will be able to put the plant into use in the first quarter of 2022 in Nigeria,” it pointed out.